Delhi-based woman YouTuber arrested for 'extorting' Rs 80 lakh from Gurugram man

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 6

The Gurugram police have arrested a Delhi-based YouTuber for allegedly extorting around Rs 80 lakh from the owner of a private firm.

Namra Qadir, 22, had allegedly honey-trapped Dinesh Yadav, 21, and threatened to implicate him in a false rape case, police said on Tuesday.

She was arrested from Delhi on Monday, said police, adding that she was taken on a four-day police remand after being produced before a duty magistrate's court.

The police are conducting raids to nab her husband and co-accused, Manish alias Virat Beniwal, who is at large.

“The arrested accused has confessed to the crime and we have taken her on police remand to recover the money and other items. Her husband will be arrested soon,” said Sector 50 police station SHO Rajesh Kumar.

Yadav, a resident of Badshahpur, had filed a complaint in August but the accused moved the court for an interim bail. After their interim bail was cancelled, an FIR was registered on November 26 at the Sector 50 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, who runs a private advertising firm, he got in touch with Qadir and Manish sometime ago. He claimed that he had given Qadir Rs 2 lakh for an advertisement of his company. After a few days, Qadir expressed her liking for him and said she wanted to marry him.

“In August, I had gone with Qadir and Manish to a club. We booked a room there at night. The next morning, Qadir threatened to implicate me in a false rape case. Following this, they extorted around Rs 80 lakh and other gifts from me. Later, I disclosed everything to my father who took me to police,” Yadav said in his complaint.

