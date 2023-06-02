Delhi begins 15-day assessment drive to introduce ‘mohalla buses’

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

The Delhi government has begun a 15-day assessment drive to identify the need for introducing small-size electric ‘mohalla buses’ across the city and also determine their routes, officials said on Thursday.

The assessment begins Thursday and will continue till June 15, with 23 technical teams being deployed in different areas to conduct the study, the Transport Department said in a statement.

“The Delhi government is taking significant strides towards transforming the city’s public transportation system with the introduction of small-size electric mohalla buses on the national capital’s roads. In a bid to identify the need for these services across various locations in Delhi and determine the most suitable routes, the transport department has started a comprehensive ground assessment exercise,” it said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has plans to procure over 2,000 feeder buses that will operate on routes not accessible by 12-metre buses.

In a statement, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will also further enhance first and last-mile connectivity for bus users.

The dedicated teams will also visit high-potential metro stations, bus terminals, stops, and various localities in Delhi as part of the mandate. Their primary focus will be analysing several aspects, including travel demand assessment and road network.

The AAP government said the teams will evaluate the demand for last-mile connectivity in each area and study the preferences of residents regarding transportation modes for such connectivity.

The teams will assess the feasibility of available roads in each locality, including factors such as road width, encroachments, and operational constraints. They will also study the availability of shared e-rickshaws, autos, and other para-transit options in each area.

The data collected during this exercise will be digitised and utilised to determine the origin and destination of the proposed mohalla bus services in each locality,” the statement said.