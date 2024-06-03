Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 2

The Capital witnessed a tense standoff today as Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, led a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi.

The demonstration, marked by fervent chants of ‘Kejriwal haye haye’, turned chaotic as Delhi Police intervened, detaining Sachdeva and his supporters.

Prior to returning to jail on Sunday, Kejriwal visited Rajghat to honour Mahatma Gandhi, a move that drew criticism from the Delhi BJP. Expressing his dismay, Sachdeva criticised Kejriwal’s actions, stating, “People of Delhi know that Gandhi ji’s ideology has no place in Kejriwal’s life and style as he has removed Bapu’s photo from his media backdrops and secretariat.” In a scathing rebuke, he remarked, “Shocking to see Kejriwal, a man arrested for liquor scam, shamelessly visiting the pious samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi who all his life worked for prohibition.”

Sachdeva further lambasted Kejriwal’s governance, alleging, “For 20 days, Kejriwal was out on bail but did nothing to solve water and power crisis being faced by Delhiites. People of Delhi won’t forgive Kejriwal, who, by writing a letter from jail, pretended to be worried about the water crisis in Delhi, but once out on bail, paid no attention to solving it.”

The protest started outside Rajghat, where Sachdeva and his supporters blocked the passage of Kejriwal’s cavalcade, leading to a confrontation with the authorities. Over 50 women workers also joined the demonstration, raising slogans and displaying black flags at Rajghat’s VIP exit gate, before being detained by the police.

After being detained, the demonstrators were taken to Kamla Market and IP Estate Police Stations, where they were eventually released after a warning.

‘Couldn’t even provide water to residents’ A person who is behind bars for the liquor scam is going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Kejriwal and his ministers could not even provide proper water facility for the people of Delhi and everyone knows that he is a thief. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Mahatma Gandhi