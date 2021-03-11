Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 10

Ahead of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, the state BJP has opened a new front, seeking a change in the names of Delhi roads named after Mughal emperors.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has written to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking change in the names of roads "symbolising slavery from the Mughal period".

A list of changes has also been proposed in the letter.

They include “Tughlaq Road - Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Akbar Road - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane, Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road.”

Earlier, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and Sant Mahasabha National president had urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the name of Delhi.

Stating that its original name was Indraprastha, he argued that “Even in Mahabharata, it has been mentioned as Indraprastha”.

"A king during the Tomar era had installed an iron stick which was loose and people called it 'dhili' (loose). Later on, the place came to be referred to as 'Dilli' and then it became Delhi. Indraprastha means the kingdom of Lord Indra where everyone is living happily," he added.

A BJP councillor has also renamed south Delhi's Mohammadpur village as Madhavpuram.

Notably, the national capital will soon vote for the civic body elections.