Delhi BJP hails Operation Sindoor

Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed Operation Sindoor — Indian Armed Forces’ precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) — calling it a “bold and historic” move that has delivered justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she called a “decisive action that has made 140 crore Indians proud”. Referring to the recent killing of 26 pilgrims in Pahalgam, she said: “Operation Sindoor has given justice to my sisters who were affected during the Pahalgam terror attack. Entire India is feeling satisfied now.”

Taking to X, she wrote, “We won’t let the vermilion on anyone’s forehead fade away. If you erase it, they will enter your house and kill you. Operation Sindoor is a tribute to those 26 innocent people killed in Pahalgam. Salute to brave soldiers and the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal called the air strikes “a symbol of New India’s unwavering stance against terrorism.” Praising the Indian Air Force, he said: “This is not just a military action. It is a statement of our national will. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India has shown that it will not remain silent anymore.”

Congratulating the forces, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said “terrorist bases were destroyed without civilian harm.” “This operation has fulfilled the expectations of 1.4 billion Indians, who were waiting for a resolute answer,” he said, adding that it evoked memories of the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot air strikes.

Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra also joined in praising the operation. Verma, in a social media post, wrote, “PM Modi has shown those who destroy the sindoor of the nation’s daughters that this is a new India — it does not forgive.”

Taking a more hard-hitting tone, Kapil Mishra wrote: “The value of a pinch of sindoor has been made clear. Those who asked names and religions before killing innocents in Pahalgam have been eliminated. There’s no one left to mourn them,” he said. He claimed the world was witnessing India's might and declared, “We don’t send dossiers anymore. We send missiles.”

When asked about the possibility of retaliation, Mishra said, “As an Indian citizen, I believe Mahakaal has written this destiny. The complete destruction of terrorist networks is inevitable under PM Modi.”