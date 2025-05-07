Delhi BJP OBC Morcha celebrates Centre’s decision on caste-based census

The Delhi BJP OBC Morcha on Tuesday celebrated the Narendra Modi government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census, calling it a historic move for social justice and evidence-based policymaking. Members of the morcha marked the occasion by distributing sweets at Connaught Place and thanking the Union Government for what they described as a bold and transparent step toward inclusive development.

Led by Delhi BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Yadav, the thanksgiving event was attended by general secretary Ramkhiladi Yadav and other office-bearers. Speaking at the gathering, Yadav said, “While the BJP does not believe in dividing society along caste or religious lines, the need for a caste-based census has become urgent. Even after 78 years of independence, large sections of society remain outside the net of development.”

He hailed the Modi government’s approval of the caste enumeration as a long-overdue correction, adding that the move exposes the Congress party’s “double standards” on the issue. “For decades, the demand for a caste census was turned into a political slogan by Congress. But when in power, it failed to act,” Yadav said.

He recalled how the UPA government in 2010 formed a group of ministers for a caste census but stopped short of a transparent enumeration. “The Social, Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was conducted, but its findings were never fully released. It was a half-hearted attempt shrouded in ambiguity,” he added.

Sunil Yadav emphasised that the Modi government was pursuing a structured, legally sound and transparent process to carry out the caste-based census. “This is not a political stunt. It’s a serious effort to understand the socio-economic realities of our people so that policies can be tailored accordingly,” he said.

The morcha also credited the Modi-led BJP government for other initiatives aimed at social equity, including the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. “This proves our commitment to justice without creating social discord. Our vision is unity with development for all,” Yadav stated.