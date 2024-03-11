Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

New Delhi, March 11
Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who fell into a borewell at a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant here, officials said on Monday.
The victim is yet to be identified, they said.
"An FIR under Section IPC 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation will be taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.
The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell after a 12-hour-long operation on Sunday, police said.
