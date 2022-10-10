 Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3 : The Tribune India

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

The two-storey building collapsed on Sunday evening

A rescue operation under way after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Lahori Gate area in New Delhi, on October 10, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

Two more bodies were pulled out from the debris of a building that collapsed in central Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Monday.

While the body of a four-year-old girl was recovered on Sunday, two more bodies were pulled out later. The deceased have been identified as Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70), police said.

“It was a two-storey building which was very old. Due to incessant rainfall, the upper portion of the building collapsed leading to further damage to the rest of the building which led to its collapse,” a senior police officer said.

“We have registered a case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

Nine people—Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sankar Begum (60), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayaid Jishan (30) and Vipin (30) -- were injured in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital, police said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Yadav had said on Sunday that a call was received about a roof collapse in the Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Currently, a vehicle of the fire department is stationed at the building collapse site to help the authorities in clearing the debris, officials said.

