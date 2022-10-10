Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

New Delhi, October 10

Four-year-old Khushi, who died in a building collapse in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area, was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family, her relatives said on Monday.

Veeru, a cousin of Khushi, said the minor was with her father Sukhbir when the incident happened.

"Khushi and her father Sukhbir were buying some items from a shop situated on the ground floor of the building that collapsed," he said.

"She was the only daughter in our family. Her father has six brothers and they all have sons. Sukhbir is admitted in the hospital. Khushi's uncles and some other relatives have gone to Nigambodh Ghat (the cremation ground) for performing her last rites," Veeru said. Her family members were planning to celebrate her birthday next month, he further said. Khushi's mother claimed that her husband has lost his leg in the incident.

"Khushi was my elder daughter. I have a six-month-old son. She was our beloved daughter. I never thought that this would happen to us," she said.

"My husband works as a daily labourer and he has lost his leg in the incident after receiving serious injury. Now what would happen to us? He is the only sole breadwinner for the family and if he won't work, then our survival is in danger," the bereaved mother said.

Three persons died and nine were injured after a building collapsed in the Lahori Gate area on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70), police said.

Mohammad Imran, who was injured in the incident, was on his way back home.

"Imran works as a tailor in Lahori gate area. I received a call about the incident on late Sunday evening from an acquaintance. I rushed to the spot and later reached LNJP hospital where my brother Imran is admitted. He received injuries on his legs, hips and hand," the injured's elder brother Mohammad Waris said.

"Imran lives in the same area on rent. He went to collect money where he works. When he was returning after collecting money when the incident occured. He was taken out and rushed to the hospital. He has a wife and two sons," he said.

Waris further said Rs 5,500 and one mobile phone are missing from Imran's pocket.

Nagma Sahoor (35), the relative of deceased Suleman and Shagufta, said she was also present near the building when the incident happened.

"I live in Laxmi Nagar area in east Delhi. On Sunday, it was my mother's fifth death anniversaryand I had come here to meet my aunty and relatives. When I came out of the building, it crumpled down," she said.

Shagufta was a widow and used to live alone in one of the rooms. We used to do regular repairing work in the building, she added.