 Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them : The Tribune India

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Family members of 20-year-old Anjali Singh during a visit by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at their residence, at Sultanpuri in New Delhi on January 4, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, January 4

The family of Anjali Singh, who was hit and dragged by a car, on Wednesday rejected the statements of her ‘friend’ that she was drunk at the time of the incident, and said they had never seen or heard of Nidhi, while police quizzed seven people present at a New Year party attended by the two women before the accident.

Also, more CCTV footage emerged where Nidhi is seen returning home around 2.30 am, about 45 minutes after they left party venue, leading to questions being raised about the timeline of the events on the fateful night.

A post-mortem report stated that Singh had sustained 40 injuries over her body due to the drag. Her “brain matter” is missing and she had multiple contusions, abrasions and lacerations, the doctors found.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Anjali’s family and said the incident was an example of extreme brutality. He said efforts will be made to provide employment to one of Anjali’s kin.

“If a piece of polythene or even paper is stuck, it is easily sensed and the driver stops the vehicle to check it. The incident is an example of extreme cruelty that shook one from inside,” Sisodia said.

Police had on Tuesday said they had traced Nidhi, who was riding pillion with Anjali Singh on her scooter but had fled after the incident, and recorded her statement.

On Wednesday, Anjali Singh’s mother Rekha Devi told reporters her daughter had never drunk alcohol in her life. “I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. She is lying. My daughter never consumed alcohol. She never came home drunk. Nidhi is lying.”

The family doctor of the victim also rejected Nidhi’s claims she was heavily drunk on the night of the incident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach.

Police, however, said Nihdi will be their prime witness as they recovered more CCTV footage to piece together the events of the night when Anjali met her brutal death.

According to the footage recovered so far, it has been found that Anjali and Nidhi stepped out of the hotel at 1.16 am, then had a fight and subsequently left the hotel at 1.32 am.

However, a CCTV grab recovered near Nidhi’s residence shows that she reached her home around 1.37 am, just five minutes after leaving the hotel, raising questions over police’s claim that the accident happened around 2 am.

A senior police officer said the CCTV device near Nidhi’s residence was set 50 minutes late, hence the discrepancy. “We have seized the DVR and that will explain the glitch. Further, these are CCTV footages from different locations and installed by different entities, so there may be differences of time,” the officer, privy to the probe, told PTI.

When asked about questions being raised about Nidhi’s claims, the officer maintained that she is their ‘prime witness’.

One of Nidhi’s neighbours said, “She came home around 2.30 am on Sunday...She had injuries on her legs and head and said she had an accident.”

Police visited Nidhi’s residence on Wednesday, a day after her statement was recorded, in which she had claimed that she had known Anjali only for 15 days and it was for the first time that they had gone out together.

During its investigation, police checked the hotel records and it was found that the room was booked in the names of Anjali and Nidhi, and their Aadhaar cards photocopies were in possession of the hotel authorities.

Seven men, suspected to have been at the party with Anjali and Nidhi, have been questioned till now. Police said they are also collecting call detail records and mobile phone dump data of the victim, the accused and Nidhi.

Meanwhile, a team comprising four members of the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh re-examined the Baleno car that had dragged Anjali and recreated the crime scene.

The blood samples of the five accused were received on Tuesday to ascertain if it has traces of alcohol, an FSL official said.

Anajli’s post-mortem report, prepared by a three-member medical board, found “no injury present to the genitalia and semi digested food material was present inside the stomach”.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, who is probing whether there were any lapses on the police’s part in handling the PCR calls received in connection with the incident, visited Sultanpuri police station to check and analysis the case files.

A senior police officer said, “Police personnel along with those from PCR department will also be questioned as part of the inquiry to ascertain if there was any laxity on part of them in responding to the incident and if they acted swiftly.”

It will also be looking if the Standard Operating Procedure was followed by the police, the officer said, adding media reports about the accident will also be analysed as part of the ongoing inquiry into the matter.

Anjali’s family received support from Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, who demanded justice for her bereaved family.

“I have been through such an ordeal and have been facing the pain for 10 years. I came here to meet Anjali’s mother seeing her condition. I want to convey my request to the government and police that justice should be done to the family,” she told reporters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Delhi woman gets ‘acid attack’ threat from neighbour

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement