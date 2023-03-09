Delhi: Car goes up in flames in Chhattarpur area, no casualties reported

ANI

New Delhi, March 9

A car caught fire in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday, informed officials, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the flames.

According to officials, the fire was put out eventually and no casualties were reported in the incident. Videos and photographs of the burning Audi car was shared on social media platforms.

A call about fire was received at around 3 pm and a fire tender was rushed to the spot, officials said.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

