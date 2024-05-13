Delhi CEO’s initiative on kids motivating parents to vote contravenes EC directive

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

A “seemingly unique initiative” by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to make schoolchildren “convince” their parents and family members to exercise their right to vote during the Lok Sabha elections is in contravention of the Election Commission’s February 5, 2024, directive conveying zero tolerance to the use of children in election-related work or campaigning.

NOTIFICATION ON ‘SANKALP PATRA’ On May 1, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education, in a letter to all heads of schools, had notified them about the distribution of “Sankalp Patras” (pledge letters) among students

In the letters, schools were asked to tell children to convince their parents and family members to vote in the Lok Sabha poll in the city.

In the order, the poll body had asked all election officials to refrain from involving children in any capacity for poll-related activities while ensuring strict compliance of all laws pertaining to child labour.

“It will act as moral pressure for parents to cast vote on the poll day,” the letter from the Directorate of Education stated. It went on to elaborate how the CEO had sought these pledge letters from schools on priority. The “Sankalp Patra” is addressed to parents on behalf of their school-going children, and they have been urged to cast their vote on May 25, when Delhi goes to the polls.

“Our teacher has informed us that voting will be held in Delhi on May 25, and that once we reach 18 years of age, we will also be able to exercise our franchise. However, since you have the right to vote, therefore, our teacher has told us that we need to elect a good leader to ensure a bright future for our country and for this, each vote of our family is crucial for ensuring a strong democracy. Therefore, we seek a pledge from you that on May 25, you will definitely cast your votes and help in giving the country a democratic government,” reads the letter from children to their parents.

Parents and eligible family members need to sign the Sankalp Patras for their children. While the initiative seems to be unique, it contravenes the EC’s own directive against deploying children in connection with poll-related activities.

In its order dated February 5, the EC had said: “Political parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever, including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc. The commission has conveyed zero tolerance towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.”

In addition to this, the poll body had stated that “the commission has unequivocally directed all election officials and machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities. Any violation of these provisions by the election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action”.

