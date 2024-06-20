Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar appointed NDMC chairperson

New Delhi, June 19
The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for a temporary period of two months, officials said on Wednesday. An official order confirmed this decision, specifying that Kumar’s new role would be in addition to his current responsibilities.
Kumar, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, has prior experience as the NDMC chairman. His current tenure as Chief Secretary, which has seen him in frequent conflict with the AAP Government in Delhi, was recently extended by three months, following a Supreme Court order. Kumar, who was originally scheduled to retire on November 30, 2023, received his first six-month extension in November 2023.
