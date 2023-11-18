 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary : The Tribune India

  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a ‘lucrative collaboration’ between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, November 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent Vigilance Minister Atishi's report accusing Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a "lucrative collaboration" between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS to the Lieutenant Governor, sources said on Saturday. 

The report was submitted to Kejriwal by the Vigilance Minister on Thursday. The report recommended Kumar's suspension and a CBI investigation. 

Sources close to the chief secretary have claimed that his son is not a signatory of any MoU between the company and the ILBS. He is not connected to the company in question as a shareholder or director or partner or employee, they claimed. 

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in a statement on Thursday denied the allegations as "totally baseless and without merit".

"ILBS confirms that it did not issue any purchase order or made any payment to any Al software developer or company," said the ILBS statement.

It was alleged in the report that an MoU was signed between ILBS and the company of chief secretary's son on January 24, 2023, that provided "a huge scope for profiteering to the company by providing it with joint intellectual property rights for any intellectual property developed through the project and 50 per cent share of profits by both parties for any future commercialisation of work".  

"Prima facie it appears that Naresh Kumar has acted in violation of the All India Services Conduct Rules and has used his position to enable a lucrative collaboration for his son's company at a loss to the public exchequer," the report alleged. 

The report also recommended immediate termination of the MoU.

