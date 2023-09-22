Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

PTI

New Delhi, September 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel went live on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel went live.

"Excited to connect with you all through my WhatsApp channel. Let's work together to make India shine as the number-1 country in the world," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

