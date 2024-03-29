Delhi Congress chief accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ constitutional agencies

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 28
Arvinder Singh Lovely, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, on Thursday, addressing a meeting of party workers, talked about the importance of the upcoming ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ to be organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.
He said the rally would bring leaders from the alliance partners together to oppose the BJP government’s “misuse” of constitutional agencies like ED, CBI, and income-tax authorities.
Criticising the BJP, he said, “The BJP government is misusing constitutional agencies, neglecting environmental concerns, and failing to address the basic needs of Delhi residents.”
Expressing concern over air pollution, Lovely said the BJP “failed to utilise” funds collected for pollution control. He demanded an apology from the BJP for Delhi’s “toxic” air quality.
Lovely welcomed women leaders into the Congress fold, saying the party was committed to women empowerment. “Most atrocities were committed against women during the BJP rule. Now, women see hope in the Congress,” he said.
Lovely said social media played a crucial role in disseminating truthful information. “Social media informs the public about Congress activities, countering the BJP’s false narrative,” he added.
On youth unemployment, Lovely flayed the Modi government and said it “did not take action” to address the issue.
“The youth of Delhi are struggling due to the worst unemployment situation in the Capital. Modi government’s empty promises have failed to generate employment opportunities,” the Congress leader said.
Lovely condemned the “demolition” of JJ Cluster dwellings and said it was done “without providing” alternative accommodation.
