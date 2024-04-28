Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

New Delhi, April 28
Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned as chief of the party's Delhi unit.
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, Lovely said he is unable to continue as president of the Delhi party unit.
Lovely had assumed charge of the post in August last year.
