Delhi Congress gears up for LS, Assembly polls

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, December 14
In order to strengthen its presence at grassroots level, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely has announced a street campaign aimed at advocating issues affecting the public as part of the Mission 2024-2025.
During a meeting with former MLAs, Lovely talked about the party’s strategy as well as the need to bolster its structure to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections in 2025.
Lovely stressed the urgency to connect more deeply with the public. He said the focus would on door-to-door interactions, meetings with party workers and a collaborative effort to uplift morale. He listed sanitation, health, education and public transportation among key issues in the Capital.
The meeting saw active participation from former MLAs. Lovely reiterated that the goal was the comprehensive rejuvenation of the party. He also spoke about the party’s commitment to serving Delhi residents round-the-clock.
Lovely said people of Delhi were looking at the Congress for effective governance, citing failure of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party in fulfilling their promises.
He further said the party high command would chalk out strategies for the 2024 elections while the Delhi Congress would focus on the 2025 Assembly elections.
The Delhi Congress has also initiated the appointment of block presidents and office-bearers across 280 Block Congress Committees. Additionally, former MLAs Haroon Yusuf and Rajkumar Chauhan announced an upcoming campaign to hoist Congress flags in every house, building on the momentum gained from the ‘Pratigya Rally’.
Lovely asserted that the rally under the party’s ‘Jawab Do-Hisab Do’ campaign had exposed the failures of the Centre as well as the Delhi Government.
