Delhi Congress launches crowdfunding drive

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, December 21
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee inaugurated the Congress’ crowdfunding initiative on Thursday. It was marked by a contribution of Rs 1,38,000 from All-India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer and former Union Minister Ajay Maken.
The campaign has been launched to coincide with the 138th year of the Congress’ formation. The online initiative was deemed ‘historic’ by DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely who emphasised its dual purpose of fundraising and fostering direct connection between Congress workers and citizens at the grassroots level.
Lovely stressed the transparent nature of the campaign, emphasising that contributions were voluntary and aimed at linking the party with the sentiments of the common man. He pledged Rs 1,38,000 as his personal contribution.
In his address, Maken lauded Delhi’s support for party programmes and expressed confidence that the crowd-funding initiative would set new records.
Lovely announced that on December 28, Congress workers would embark on a door-to-door campaign across the capital to formally launch the initiative.
Party leader Mukesh Sharma rallied Congress workers, asserting their collective responsibility to popularise the campaign. He said a formidable workforce of 1,37,600, comprising block presidents, former MLAs, district presidents and Congress leaders would successfully implement the campaign. Sharma emphasised the campaign’s pivotal role in shaping the narrative for Mission 2024.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin