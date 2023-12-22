Delhi Congress launches crowdfunding drive

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee inaugurated the Congress’ crowdfunding initiative on Thursday. It was marked by a contribution of Rs 1,38,000 from All-India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer and former Union Minister Ajay Maken.

The campaign has been launched to coincide with the 138th year of the Congress’ formation. The online initiative was deemed ‘historic’ by DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely who emphasised its dual purpose of fundraising and fostering direct connection between Congress workers and citizens at the grassroots level.

Lovely stressed the transparent nature of the campaign, emphasising that contributions were voluntary and aimed at linking the party with the sentiments of the common man. He pledged Rs 1,38,000 as his personal contribution.

In his address, Maken lauded Delhi’s support for party programmes and expressed confidence that the crowd-funding initiative would set new records.

Lovely announced that on December 28, Congress workers would embark on a door-to-door campaign across the capital to formally launch the initiative.

Party leader Mukesh Sharma rallied Congress workers, asserting their collective responsibility to popularise the campaign. He said a formidable workforce of 1,37,600, comprising block presidents, former MLAs, district presidents and Congress leaders would successfully implement the campaign. Sharma emphasised the campaign’s pivotal role in shaping the narrative for Mission 2024.

