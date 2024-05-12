Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav led a series of meetings today, rallying the media strategic committee, social media committee and media panellists to gear up their campaigns.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, Yadav urged the committees to leave no stone unturned in ensuring victory for all seven INDI Alliance candidates in Delhi.

“We have little time left for the Lok Sabha elections, and our focus should be to inform people about the salient features of the Congress manifesto consisting of five Nyay and 25 guarantees,” said Devender Yadav.Other prominent leaders accompanying Yadav included former minister and strategy committee chairman Haroon Yusuf, former minister Mangat Ram Singhal, AICC spokesperson Ragni Nayak, among others.

Yadav appealed Congress workers to intensify campaigning not only in Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi, but also in the other four constituencies where INDI Alliance candidates are contesting.

