Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

New Delhi, May 15

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters on the DDU Marg here on Sunday against "demolition" drives conducted by the saffron party-ruled municipal corporations in the city.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government. They were stopped at a barricade erected by the police while marching towards the BJP headquarters.

"BJP-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi are conducting these drives to demolish houses and shops of poor people, and Congress workers will keep protesting till it is stopped," Parvez Alam, vice-chairman of communications of the Delhi Congress, said.

The South and the North Municipal corporations have undertaken anti-encroachment drives in their areas of jurisdiction. One such drive in Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi met with protests by local people earlier this week.

The Delhi BJP president has written to the party-ruled civic bodies for removal of encroachments allegedly set up by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.