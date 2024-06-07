Delhi Congress strategises on future polls, strengthening grassroots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav here today convened a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the political situation in Delhi following the Lok Sabha elections and to strategise for future.

The meeting, attended by AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria, focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots and addressing pressing issues faced by the Delhi residents.

In his address, Devender Yadav praised the efforts of the Congress workers during the Lok Sabha elections. “The performance of our workers was commendable, and compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, our vote percentage has increased. The overwhelming support received from the people in many areas proves that Congress is still a force to reckon with,” he stated. Yadav emphasised the importance of accepting the people’s verdict with humility and pledged to strengthen the party’s cadres at the grassroots level.

“We will reach out to people in every polling booth to understand their problems and solve them,” Yadav added. He highlighted Congress’ 15-year tenure of development-oriented governance as a shining example for Delhiites. “Our goal is to maintain the momentum of hard work demonstrated during the Lok Sabha elections, and we will spare no effort in motivating and activating our party cadres.”

Addressing the performance of the BJP, Yadav noted, “The BJP changed almost all their sitting MPs in the last two Lok Sabha elections due to their non-performance and misled the people with hollow and unfulfilled promises. We will expose these failures to the people.”

He also expressed concern over the worsening water situation in the Capital, which had severely affected the poor. “The Central Government and the Delhi Government must work in total coordination to address this problem. In many areas, people are forced to depend on the tanker mafia to purchase water,” he said.

Babaria, in his remarks, reiterated the importance of cohesive efforts to rebuild the party’s strength in Delhi. “The support we received in the Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication that people still have faith in our vision and leadership. We must continue to work tirelessly to address their needs and concerns,” he stated.

As the meeting concluded, the leaders emphasised the need for sustained efforts and solidarity to regain the trust and support of the people of Delhi, aiming to build on the positive momentum from the Lok Sabha elections and prepare for future challenges.

