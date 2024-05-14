Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

With the rallying call of “Haath Badlega Halaat” in the Capital, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President, Devender Yadav, here today announced the party’s determination to secure victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

At a press conference held at the DPCC office, Yadav unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the upcoming elections, emphasising an aggressive outreach programme aimed at covering all sections of population.

Yadav stated, “Our campaign for the Lok Sabha elections has reached the crescendo, with Congress workers and leaders mounting an aggressive outreach programme to cover all sections of people. We are sparing no effort to win all seven LS seats in Delhi by big margins, in association with the India Alliance.”

Addressing media, Yadav highlighted the coordination between the Congress and India Alliance workers in reaching out to people across Delhi. “We are looking towards a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha seats. This time, the BJP will be ousted from all its seven sitting seats by handing it crushing defeats,” Yadav claimed.

He outlined the party’s efforts to strengthen polling booths, emphasising the importance of booth-level agents (BLAs) in ensuring maximum voter turnout. “Polling booths are the backbone of every political party. Delhi Congress has taken every effort to strengthen polling booths so that the LS election could be fought with all our might,” Yadav said.

He elaborated on the training sessions conducted for BLAs and the formation of separate teams to oversee booth management activities. “The BLAs are being trained in booth management and election day management in each of Delhi’s 13,630 polling booths to ensure that all voters come out to cast their votes.” Highlighting the party’s narrative-building efforts, Yadav criticised the BJP for diverting attention from pressing issues affecting the people.

