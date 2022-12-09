 Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP : The Tribune India

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Congress had won nine seats in recent MCD polls

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Video grab: @AAPDelhi/Twitter



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party’s Delhi unit vice president Ali Mehdi and two newly-elected councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

The two Congress councillors—Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon—along with Mehdi, joined the AAP, taking its tally in the MCD to 136.

The Congress had won nine seats in the recent MCD polls.

The anti-defection law does not apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress leaders decided to join his party after seeing the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We have invited the BJP and the Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party’s two newly elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining the AAP,” Pathak said at a press conference.

He said Nehru Vihar block president Aleem Ansari, Delhi Congress executive member Haji Khushnood, Mustafabad block president Javed Chowdhary and Shiv Vihar block president Ashok Baghel are also joining the AAP.

“I heartily welcome everyone to the AAP. We will work more strongly and effectively in the MCD with their cooperation,” said Pathak.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

Sabila Begum won from ward number 243 - Mustafabad while Khatoon won from ward number 245 -- Brij Puri.

Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area.

“We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital,” Mehdi said.

“Mustafabad is my home and my father has been the MLA here for two terms. During his tenure, we worked very hard for the people of our ward. But ever since his term got over, the work in Mustafabad has become slow.

“This was bothering us and when I got an opportunity to meet Arvind Kejriwal and told him about this, he said that if we all worked together, we will be able to do more for the people of the area,” Mehdi said.

Mehdi said they were very impressed by the way Kejriwal has been able to stand up against the divisive forces of BJP and we are confident that over the years, the AAP will only go on to become stronger.

“We are all thankful to be able to join AAP today and look forward to working for the development of Mustafabad,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal alleged that AAP was also trying to “lure” some other party councillors.

“Is this the ‘kattar imandar’ (hardcore honest) politics of Arvind Kejriwal? Proving that AAP is a B-team of the BJP, it poached two councillors of Congress like the saffron party does with others,” Aggarwal said.

The defection will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party’s numbers during the elections for the city’s mayor and deputy mayor.

The mayor of MCD is elected by its House comprising all 250 councillors and seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs from the city and 14 MLAs nominated by Delhi Assembly Speaker.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had made attempts to poach its newly elected councillors.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a “strong opposition”, ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor’s post despite losing the civic polls.

Several BJP leaders had hinted earlier that the party may go for the post of mayor despite losing the MCD polls to the AAP.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

3
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

5
Punjab

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

6
Punjab

3 police protectees killed in Punjab in a month

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Vicky Middukhera’s brother gives phone, documents to police

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

9
Punjab

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

10
Bathinda

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislature Party authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to take final call on CM's name, say sources; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

Team of Congress central observers, led by Chhattisgarh CM B...

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

Nearly 93 pc winners in Himachal Pradesh polls are crorepatis, 41 pc have declared criminal cases

Nearly 93 pc winners in Himachal Pradesh polls are crorepatis, 41 pc have declared criminal cases

Average of assets per winning candidates in Himachal Pradesh...

Aaftab Poonawala should be hanged for killing my daughter: Shraddha Walkar's father

Aaftab Poonawala should be hanged for killing my daughter: Shraddha Walkar's father


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat