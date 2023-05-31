Delhi constable nabs armed robber

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

A constable nabbed an armed man who was trying to flee after robbing a person of over Rs 15 lakh in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, the police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter and appreciated the courage showed by the constable.

The incident took place on Monday evening a video of which is doing rounds on social media.

The victim was robbed of Rs 15,09,370. Four people on two bikes had surrounded him on a road opposite Apeejay School near Hotel Ramada and snatched his bag containing money.

Constable Vivek from Rani Bagh police station, who was on his motorcycle, caught one of them identified as Amarjeet who was carrying a pistol.

Amarjeet is involved in six criminal cases, including a murder in Haryana, and was on bail, a senior police officer said.