Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

New Delhi, September 17
Three persons allegedly attacked a 50-year-old head constable with an iron rod and bricks and left him unconscious on a West Delhi road after their car brushed past his vehicle, officials said on Sunday. An FIR was registered against them under sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
