Delhi cop sheds 46 kg in 8 months, awarded

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

In what could be an inspiration to many police personnel, a senior cop of Delhi Police lost 46 kilograms in just eight months. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, metro) Jitendra Mani has already become an inspiration to those, who are planning to lose weight.

Rotis to salads, bottle gourd, bitter melon juices, and eatable soup were on his menu for the eight month stretch. Apart from his strict diet, Jitendra Mani walked over 32 lakh steps during the period. Maini, who earlier weighed 130 kilogram, is now weighs only 84 kg. With loss of 46 kg, the Delhi cop has lost 12 inches of his waist, and has brought down his cholesterol levels to a great deal.

As per reports, the overweight condition was putting his life at risk due to multiple conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

The DCP said He started with a healthy diet and walking 15,000 steps daily. This schedule kept on changing with the passage of time.

Maini believes it was his dedication that made him achieve his goal. For his efforts, Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora presented DCP Jintendra Maini a commendation certificate on behalf of the Delhi Police during a function.