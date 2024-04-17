Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

A 44-year-old man allegedly shot dead an assistant sub-inspector and then killed himself on Tuesday in North East Delhi.

The cop was travelling on his motorcycle when the incident occurred over a monetary dispute, police officials said. Another victim, Amit Kumar (30) was also travelling on his scooter when he was shot by the accused, Mukesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 11.42 am reporting multiple bullet rounds being fired at the Meet Nagar Flyover that killed ASI Dinesh Sharma, posted at the Delhi Police Special Branch, and injured another person.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh of Nand Nagri. According to the police, an initial enquiry into the matter has revealed that the accused was known to the policeman and was allegedly having a monetary dispute with him.

“We are trying to ascertain if the dispute between the accused and the cop triggered the former to commit the crime. Further probe is on,” said the DCP.

DCP Tirkey said, “A police team reached the spot and learnt that Mukesh first shot dead Sharma and then shot Kumar who was injured on his leg. He then boarded an auto-rickshaw and asked him to take him away from the spot. As the auto driver resisted, the accused opened fire again but the driver escaped unhurt.”

“It seems that the accused ended his life in the auto. The other two injured men were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where the ASI was declared brought dead. Amit Kumar is undergoing treatment,” the DCP added.

Police said multiple live rounds and empty bullet shells were recovered from the three firing spots. A case of murder, attempted murder and use of firearms has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.