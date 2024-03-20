Delhi court allows jailed BRS leader Kavitha to meet sons, mother in custody

New Delhi, March 20
A Delhi court has allowed BRS leader K Kavitha, currently in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, to meet her two sons, mother and other family members.
Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, who sought inclusion of seven more names from the family or relations of the accused to be allowed to meet her in the ED custody.
The judge, however, noted that in an order passed on March 16, the court already allowed six persons to meet Kavitha, and said that the additional names cannot be included.
Rana then urged the court to retain only the name of Kavitha's brother out of the six in the previous list, and to include the seven new names who were her close family members.
“Hence, in view of the submissions being made and in modification of the order dated March 16, 2024, it is being directed that apart from her brother K Taraka Rama Rao mentioned in the said order and in exclusion of remaining persons named in the said order, the accused be also permitted to meet the family members who have been named in the present application,” the judge said.
However, the judge made it clear that the restrictions about meeting two or three persons only on one day shall continue to be in operation.
The judge had on March 16 sent Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 23.
Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the ED at 5:20 pm on March 15 from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late that evening.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence
Union Law Ministry rejects the petitioner’s claim that the t...
DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power
Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...
India supports all efforts for early, peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict: Modi to Zelenskyy
While discussing the ongoing conflict with him in a telephon...
NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab
Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, th...
Delhi High Court seeks Mahua Moitra’s stand on defamation lawsuit by lawyer Jai Dehadrai
Justice Prateek Jalan also seeks the stand of the expelled L...