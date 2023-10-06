Delhi Court clears way for Raghav Chadha’s eviction from official bungalow

New Delhi, October 6
After a Delhi court today vacated an interim stay granted earlier to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha against a Rajya Sabha secretariat order cancelling his type 7 government bungalow accommodation, the MP termed the RS proceedings arbitrary.
The court today said Chadha had no right to continue in the house after the allotment was cancelled.
This paved the way for RS secretariat to get the bungalow on Pandara road here evicted.
Chadha in a statement said, “The cancellation of my duly allotted official accommodation was arbitrary without any notice to me. It is unprecedented in more than 70 years of history of Rajya Sabha that a sitting Rajya Sabha member is sought to be removed from his duly allotted accommodation where he has been residing for a while and more than 4 years of his tenure as Rajya Sabha member are still remaining.”
Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, said there are many irregularities in the said order and the subsequent steps were taken by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in clear contravention of rules and regulations.
The secretariat had cancelled the bungalow earlier saying a first time MP was not eligible for a type 7 house.
