Delhi court convicts stepfather of raping, impregnating minor

PTI

New Delhi, April 19

A court here has convicted a man of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault and impregnating his minor step daughter, saying the evidence on record established that the accused repeatedly raped her.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya was hearing the case against the step father, who was accused of raping the girl in May 2019.

He was booked under penal provisions of rape and Section 6 POCSO Act. Special Public Prosecutor Sharawan Kumar Bishnoi appeared for the prosecution.