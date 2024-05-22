Delhi court grants bail to man behind metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 22
A court here on Wednesday granted bail to a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly accused of scribbling graffiti at Delhi metro stations and inside train coaches targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The accused, Ankit Goel, was produced before a magisterial court late in the afternoon and he was granted bail, court sources said.
They said the bail was granted on the grounds that the offences under the IPC invoked against the accused were bailable. A detailed court order is awaited.
Goel, a loan manager at a PSU bank in Bareilly, was arrested on Wednesday and was brought to Delhi. On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi CM went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from AAP.
Soon after, a CCTV video of the act also surfaced online, showing a man writing on the wall of a metro station.
