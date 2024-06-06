Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

New Delhi, June 6
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Supertech chairman and promoter R K Arora in a money laundering case.
Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted relief to Arora, noting that there was no likelihood of him evading the trial or influencing the investigation.
Arora was arrested in June last year.
As many as 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies, and Arora, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach for allegedly cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case based on the FIRs to probe alleged money laundering by the accused, according to which the amount collected by Supertech Ltd was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties and the company with land having much lesser value.
The ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties and made illegal and wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.
