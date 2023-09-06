Delhi court reserves order on closure report on minor wrestler’s complaint against Brij Bhushan

New Delhi, September 6
A Delhi court will pass its order on October 6 on whether to accept Delhi Police’s closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.
Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of case by the minor wrestler.
