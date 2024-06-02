Delhi Development Authority holds demolition drives to free Yamuna floodplains

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday said it executed demolition drives on May 28 and May 31 to reclaim the Yamuna floodplains and facilitate the development of the Vasudev Ghat. This action was prompted by a ruling from the Delhi High Court, which affirmed DDA’s ownership of the disputed land, dismissing relevant writ petitions.

An official from the DDA said, “The demolition operation carried out on Saturday focused on the vicinity of Nigam Bodh Ghat, a component of the Vasudev Ghat project, in compliance with the HC judgment titled “Mahant Shri Naga Baba Bhola Giri vs. District Magistrate District Central” issued on May 31”. During this drive, two permanent structures, two semi-permanent structures and one religious structure (shrine) were dismantled.

On May 28, the DDA initiated a demolition drive near the ISBT bridge in the Yamuna floodplain area. This action, also part of the Vasudev Ghat project, was conducted in accordance with the HC’s directive in the case titled “Paras Ram Dangal Society vs. Estate Officer-IV DDA & Anr”. In this operation, two semi-permanent structures, one religious structure and one wrestling ground (akhara) were removed.

DDA officials said, “The demolitions were successfully carried out with the assistance and presence of Delhi Police personnel to eliminate unauthorised structures.”

Reaffirming its dedication to restoring the Yamuna floodplains, the DDA highlighted the dual objective of ecological preservation and reclaiming land from encroachers. “In accordance with HC directives, DDA is diligently working towards the restoration of the Yamuna floodplains, encompassing ecological rehabilitation and reclaiming land from encroachers,” remarked a DDA official.

