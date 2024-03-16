Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to redevelop three jhuggi clusters in east Delhi under the Central Government scheme — ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’. This decision follows the visit of Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to Kalandar Colony in Shahdara earlier this month. During his visit, Saxena shared photos highlighting the dire living conditions of 30,000-35,000 people residing in unhygienic surroundings, lacking even basic civic amenities.

Saxena emphasised that the responsibility of providing basic amenities and public utilities in the area lies with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), while sanitation is under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The in-situ rehabilitation project will be undertaken at Dilshad Garden, encompassing three JJ (jhuggi-jhopri) clusters — Kalandar Colony, Deepak Colony and Dilshad Colony, according to officials from Raj Niwas.

The project will span over seven hectares and will feature multi-storeyed buildings offering flats equipped with modern amenities for the slum dwellers who have been living in sub-human conditions.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Saxena, who also serves as the DDA Chairman.

An official said, “This will be the first in-situ rehabilitation project in the entire Trans-Yamuna Area (east and northeast Delhi) and the fourth project overall in the Capital after the projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.”

Saxena directed the DDA to promptly present a detailed project report along with the financial details and proceed expeditiously. He issued specific directives to execute the project in a time-bound manner, emphasising the importance of avoiding delays that have plagued past projects.

In response, the Delhi Government said since Saxena assumed the role of L-G of Delhi, numerous clusters have been demolished by agencies under both the L-G and the Central Government.

“Over the past one-and-a-half years, more than three lakh impoverished residents have been displaced, leaving them homeless. These individuals are now compelled to seek shelter under flyovers and on the footpaths of Delhi. It appears that, with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the L-G is attempting an image makeover. However, the multitude of people who have been uprooted from their homes will not easily forget or forgive the actions of the L-G and the Central Government,” it said.

