Delhi DMs to spend night in villages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

District Magistrates of all 11 districts in Delhi will spend the Sunday night in villages, hold consultations with residents and chalk out plans for development work, officials said here today.

They said the exercise would be undertaken on the direction of Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.

After a ‘Samvaad @Raj Niwas’ dialogue initiative with representatives from 180 villages earlier this month, the L-G had announced that all the DMs would be spending a night in villages of their respective districts, according to Raj Niwas officials.

The District Magistrates will reach these villages on the morning of January 7 and spend the night there. During the stay, the officials will hold ‘Samvaad’ sessions with residents of the village and neighbourhood villages over the first three hours starting at 11 am.

From 3-6 pm, they will visit important sites for inspection as per the works identified during the preceding ‘Samvaad’, along with the officers concerned of various departments, the officials added.

From 6-7 pm, residents will be asked to share their grievances and feedback during a ‘Charcha’ by the fire.

After breaking for the intervening night of January 7-8 in the identified villages, they will again resume the second round of ‘Samvaad’ from 7-11 am the next day to share the tentative roadmap for the development plans, the officials said.

The exercise is aimed at chalking out a restoration and development plan for Delhi’s villages, in consultation with local residents, under the ambitious ‘Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan’, being executed by the DDA at a cost of more than Rs 800 crore, the Raj Niwas officials said.

The Delhi L-G is also the chairman of the DDA. The selected villages in the 11 districts include Baprola (West Delhi district); Tatesar Rural (North West Delhi district); Fatehpur Beri (South Delhi district); Chilla Saroda Bangar (East Delhi district); and Palla (North District).

Continuing with his interactive dialogue series ‘Samvaad @Raj Niwas’, Saxena had interacted with over 500 villagers from 180 villages in the national capital on January 2, they said.