Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 19

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said a decline had been recorded in the city’s pollution levels. The minister, however, also stressed the importance of remaining vigilant.

He said the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 restrictions — that were implemented on November 5 — have been lifted in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) due to better air quality.

GRAP-4 restrictions included measures such as online classes for primary school students, 50 percent of employees working from home and restricting the entry of vehicles emitting pollutants from neighbouring states.

Following an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai confirmed the removal of GRAP-4 restrictions. However, GRAP-1, 2 and 3 restrictions would still remain in place.

Only CNG, electric and BS-VI buses would be permitted to enter Delhi from NCR, Rai said. To further address the situation, special monitoring of pollution hotspots and increased water sprinkling measures had been directed, the minister said.

Despite the air quality index (AQI) reaching 290 — indicating an improvement in pollution levels — Rai urged citizens to stay vigilant.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s order has led to the lifting of the entry ban on trucks under GRAP-4. Essential departments like railway stations, metros, airports and construction sites related to national security would also be exempted.

Inter-state bus stands, hospitals, roads, highways, flyovers, electricity, sewer lines and sanitation projects also received exemptions. The minister said that GRAP-3 restrictions on construction and demolition activities would persist with specific exemptions for interior work in Delhi, including plumbing, electrical fitting and furniture work.

