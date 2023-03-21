 Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18% : The Tribune India

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents the Economic Survey, 2022-23, at the Vidhan Sabha. ANI



New Delhi, March 20

The per capita income of Delhi rose by 14.18 per cent to Rs 4,44,768 in 2022-23 at current prices compared to Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22, according to the Delhi’s Economic Survey tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

The per capita income of Delhi has been around 2.6 times higher as compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices. It was Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21.

The tax collection of the Delhi government registered a “tremendous” growth rate of 36 per cent during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to the negative growth of 19.53 per cent in 2020-21 due to Covid pandemic, the survey tabled by state finance minister Kailash Gahlot said.

However, the AAP government’s outstanding debt rose to Rs 41,481.50 crore as of March 31, 2022, from Rs 29,608.27 crore in 2011-12, the survey stated.

“Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered faster compared to the national level, past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with a growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy,” it said.

The advance estimate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 is likely to attain a level of Rs 10,43,759 crore, showing a growth rate of 15.38 per cent over 2021-22.

The Advance Estimate of GSDP of Delhi at constant prices during 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 6,52,649 crore, showing a growth rate of 9.18 per cent over 2021-22, it said.

The city’s economy is predominantly service sector-oriented with its share of contribution to Gross State Value Added (at current prices) at 84.84 per cent during 2022-23 followed by the contribution of the secondary sector at 12.53 per cent and the primary sector at 2.63 per cent.

Delhi has maintained its revenue surplus that increased to Rs 3,270 crore during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to Rs 1,450 crore in 2020-21, stated the economic survey. Delhi’s revenue surplus was 0.36 per cent of GSDP during 2021-22 and 0.73 per cent during 2022-23 (budgetary estimate), it said.

Delhi government has been working with an aim to transform Delhi to a world-class city and to fulfil the aspiration of its citizen by making it an inclusive, equitable and livable global city, said the report.

The transport sector has been allocated a major share of about 20 per cent of the total budget allocation of schemes, programmes and projects, followed by Education, 17 per cent on water supply and sanitation, 15 per cent and medical and public health, 13 per cent, in 2022-23, it added. — PTI

Highlights of Outcome Budget

Health Dept among poor performers

With 54 per cent indicators "on track", health, a focus area of the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, was one of the poor performers among key Delhi Government departments, according to 2022-23 Outcome Budget data. The report said out of 124 critical indicators of the Health and Family Welfare Department, 54 per cent were "on track"

Education budget highest among states

The Delhi Government has the highest budgetary allocation for the education sector among all states, with 20.5 per cent of the budget estimates earmarked for the department, according to the Economic Survey. The report also mentioned that the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University increased its intake capacity to 7,933 during the 2022-23 session as compared to 6,258 during 2021-22

Water samples fail test

Only 28 per cent of effluent samples collected from sewage treatment plants, the Yamuna and various drains between March and December last year met the prescribed standards, the Delhi Government stated. It said that 78 per cent of the 226 samples collected from common effluent treatment plants met the prescribed standards and around 94 per cent of the 112 samples collected from individual effluent treatment plants met the norms

Key tourist destination for foreigners

Delhi is one of the key arrival destinations for both foreign and domestic travellers and around 6.06 lakh Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) was recorded in the Capital during 2021. Delhi has also secured 3rd rank in total foreign tourist visits in 2021 with a total share of 9.50 per cent as per India Tourism Statistics at a Glance-2022

93% getting piped water supply

About 96 per cent of unauthorised colonies here have regular water supply and around 93 per cent households access to piped water supply. Since January 2014, around 21.39 lakh consumers have benefited from free water of up to 20 kilolitres

