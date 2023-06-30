Delhi Education Minister to take charge of Finance, Revenue depts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena will take additional charge of the Finance and Revenue departments after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, these two departments were headed by Kailash Gehlot.

With this development, Atishi, the sole woman in six-member cabinet of Delhi, becomes the minister with most portfolios (12) in Delhi Government.

After the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are in jail in separate money laundering cases, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in March this year.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had been blackmailing CM Kejriwal. Sachdeva alleged that Atishi was the political protégé of jailed AAP leader Sisodia, and he blackmailed Kejriwal by threatening him that he would turn approver if the CM did not hand over all of his lucrative departments to Atishi.