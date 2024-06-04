Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats; INDIA 2

Chandigarh, June 4

The BJP was leading on five Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the initial trends, according to TV channels. INDIA on 2.

The BJP, which had changed all its candidates barring one, was moving head during the counting of postal ballots.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The counting centres are located at SKV, Bharat Nagar, for the Chandni Chowk constituency; ITI, Nand Nagri, for North East Delhi; Sports Complex, CWG Village, for East Delhi; Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market, for New Delhi; DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur, for North West Delhi; NSUT, Dwarka, for West Delhi; and Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort, for South Delhi.

A total of 162 candidates contested the elections held during the sixth phase on May 25, according to official data.

The elections pitted the BJP, which won all seven seats in 2014 and 2019, against the AAP-Congress combine.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha