Delhi ex-mayor blames AAP for fall in property tax collection

New Delhi, April 2
Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has accused the AAP of corruption, alleging a significant decrease in property tax collection for the MCD this year compared to last year.
Singh said on Tuesday, “There has been a decrease of around Rs 300 crore in property tax collection of the MCD compared to last year.” He said while the MCD collected Rs 2,417 crore as property tax in the last financial year, it has only managed to collect approximately Rs 2,120 crore in the current financial year.
Singh revealed a decline in the number of taxpayers by about one lakh this year. “In the last financial year, the number of taxpayers was 13.29 lakh, whereas in this financial year, the number has decreased to about 12.58 lakh,” he said.
He also criticised the AAP for not implementing any amnesty schemes for residents and instead sending intimidating property tax notices. He alleged, “Where Rs 2 tax was supposed to be paid, the AAP has collected Rs 20 as tax since 2004.”
