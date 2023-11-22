Delhi excise case: Court extends former deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till December 22

PTI

New Delhi, November 22

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till December 22 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The CBI on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Following this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested Sisodia in Tihar jail, in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

On Wednesday, Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Sisodia's application seeking directions to his bank to supply a copy of the bank statement of his savings account for a particular period.

In the application, Sisodia said the statement was not being provided to him as the savings account was attached by the ED.

Sisodia further said that he was not aware of the exact amount in his account.

“This application is also allowed and the branch manager of the above bank is being directed to supply a copy of the bank statement... to any of his authorised counsels,” the court said.

The court also allowed the application of accused Vijay Nair to supply him with some woollen clothes and twelve books.

