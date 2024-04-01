 Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

The court has posted the matter on April 4 for further arguments from Singhvi

Delhi excise case: ED acting as ‘persecuting agency’, BRS leader K Kavitha’s lawyer tells court

BRS leader K. Kavitha. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 1

The counsel for BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’, on Monday told a court here that Enforcement Directorate was acting as a “persecuting agency” and the probe against his client was “totally motivated”.

The arguments were made before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who argued for Kavitha's bail.

“ED is not acting as a prosecuting agency but as a persecuting agency... There is no fairness or impartiality. The probe is totally motivated. They say either we will arrest you or if I don't arrest you, I will play the game of cat and mouse,” he said.

Underscoring that the agency had repeatedly summoned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, Singhvi said, “A summon a day keeps ED happy much like an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

When asked by the judge whether he was arguing for Kavitha’s interim plea or the final bail application, the senior advocate said that he was arguing both for the interim bail and the final bail and that even if the interim relief was granted or denied, the option of final relief remained open.

“Court can always give the lesser relief. It is the court's prerogative...the court's discretion is wide enough,” he said.

On Monday, Singhvi mentioned five grounds for bail, including the necessity of Kavitha's arrest.

“After issuing summons, ED moves a mentioning note before the Supreme Court. On March 15, the matter is heard and additional solicitor general (ASG) S V Raju retracts his statement which in itself is unfair. The judge gives March 19 the next date of hearing. The same day they arrive at my house at 1:30 pm,” he said.

The counsel said that Kavitha had deep roots in society and that she could not be treated as a common criminal or a “gangster”.

Special standing counsel for ED, Zoheb Hossain, vehemently opposed Singhvi's contention that he was arguing for both interim and final bail plea.

“You can't have your cake and eat it too. Today, we had to argue just on interim bail...,” he said. The ED had earlier submitted its replies before the court on both the interim and final bail plea.

Hossain said Kavitha had mentioned interim reasons, such as her son's examinations as among the grounds for the interim bail, and Singhvi could not “canvass” the entire grounds for bail.

The court has posted the matter on April 4 for further arguments from Singhvi.

Kavitha is allegedly a key member of the ‘South Group’, which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

The BRS leader was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Delhi

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

3
Punjab

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

4
Himachal

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

8
Comment

Pak gets a taste of its own medicine

9
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

10
Punjab

Singers in poll fray, Faridkot contest to be a musical affair

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

The federal agency charges Kejriwal, in its application file...

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

The Supreme Court says the supervision of the matter by a pa...

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Excise policy-linked case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi court

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

Kejriwal passing orders in custody: Delhi High Court asks ED to submit its note to special judge

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail after court sends him to judicial custody

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

Former AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study