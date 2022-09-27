Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The anti-graft central probe agency CBI on Tuesday arrested Vijay Nair, the former CEO of entertainment and events management company ‘Only Much Louder (OML)’, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused among 13 others, officials said.

Nair, who was abroad for quite some time, was called for questioning at the agency office today, the officials said, adding that he was arrested for his alleged role in “cartelisation” and “conspiracy” related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital.

In the FIR CBI has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

The FIR is the case that was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government decided to withdraw the policy.

Meanwhile, AAP in an official statement, which the party posted on its Twitter handle, said, “We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless.”

Noting that Nair has nothing to do with excise policy, the party said, “He is the communication in-charge of AAP. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab and Gujarat now.”

APP alleged that Nair was called for questioning for the last few days and “was pressured to take the name of Manish Sisodia”. It further said, “When he refused to do that, he was threatened that he would be arrested.”

“This is part of ongoing BJP’s attempt to crush AAP and obstruct AAP’s Gujarat campaign. The whole country is watching how BJP is completely rattled by AAP’s growing popularity across India. BJP is unable to digest the rapidly growing vote share of AAP in Guajat,” the statement read.