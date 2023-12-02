Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, December 2
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This is a supplementary chargesheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.
Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in this case by the ED in October.
The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora gave Rs 2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in two tranches.
Singh has rebutted the claim.
The AAP MP was arrested by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case and was the second high-profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in this case.
The AAP that rules Delhi has called the arrests and the case a “political witch-hunt”.
An investigation by the ED has revealed that Arora has given Rs 2 crore cash at Singh’s house on two occasions—Rs 1 crore each time—the agency alleged in its remand application.
The period when the cash was allegedly given was between August 2021 and April 2022.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Results in 4 states on Dec 3 as BJP, Congress face crucial electoral test ahead of General Election
Counting of votes to commence at 8 am amid tight security
COP28: India, China refrain from signing pledge to triple world's renewable energy capacity by 2030
The pledge calls for phase down of unabated coal power and p...
7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao; tsunami expected in Philippines and Japan
Tsunami waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local ti...
Winter session of Parliament set to be stormy, Ethics Committee to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra
At all-party meeting, TMC leaders demand discussion in Lok S...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...