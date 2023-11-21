Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

New Delhi, November 20
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s petition challenging his arrest and remand in a money-laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the Centre and the ED to file their replies by December 11.
