 Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP has refuted allegations of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the 2021-22 Excise Policy

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

ED officials outside the residence of MP MS Reddy during a raid as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI Photo

PTI

New Delhi, September 16

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday conducted fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country including at the Delhi residence of a YSRCP MP as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, official sources said.

Sources said the searches were conducted at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Sources said the premises included the Delhi residence of M Sreenivasulu Reddy, the YSRCP Lok Sabha MP from Ongole in AP. Reddy, who is allegedly linked to liquor distributorship business, could not be contacted by PTI for a reaction despite repeated attempts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has failed to understand what the liquor scam was about, and advised the Centre to do positive things for progress of the country instead of "harassing" everyone with the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate(ED).

He said the Centre is free to catch anyone if some wrong is done, but the progress of the country is hampered if it "unnecessarily" uses the CBI and ED to "scare and threaten" everyone.

"If the Centre does not do any positive work and keep troubling and scaring everyone with CBI and ED, how will the country progress?" he asked at a news conference.

The AAP has refuted allegations of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the 2021-22 Excise Policy.

The ED, meanwhile, questioned Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, official sources said.

Officials of the agency recorded Jain's statement according to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had moved a local court seeking its permission for the questioning. The court authorised the probe agency to carry out questioning on September 16, 22 and 23.

The ED raids commenced early morning with agency teams being escorted by police and paramilitary personnel at the locations searched by them. The raids were underway late this evening.

This is the second round of raids by the ED in the money laundering case after it first conducted searches on September 6 at about 40 locations across the country including that of some Punjab government excise department officers.

Chief Minister Kejriwal advised the Centre to talk about positive things like schools, and claimed 95 per cent press conferences of his government were about such positive things.

"I have till date not been able to understand what this liquor scam is. One of their (BJP) leaders said it is a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. How can it be a scam of Rs 1.5 lakh crore when the whole budget of Delhi is Rs 70,000 crore only?

"Another of their leaders said it was a Rs 8,000 crore scam, yet another said it was a Rs 1,100 crore scam. The L-G said it was a Rs 144 crore scam, while the CBI said it was a Rs 1 crore scam," Kejriwal  said.

The policy implemented from November 17, 2021 was scrapped by  the Kejriwal government in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi LG V K Saxena into its implementation.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some Delhi government bureaucrats have been named as accused.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia, IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios, including excise and education.

The ED is probing if alleged irregularities had taken place in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy and if some alleged "proceeds of crime," in terms of tainted money, was generated by the accused.   

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM becomes laughing stock as he struggles with headphones during SCO summit; watch Putin's reaction

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh admitted to PGI, Chandigarh; suffering from heart ailment

3
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

4
Haryana EDUCATION NOTES

Karnal: ICAR to work five days a week

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

6
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

7
Business

Gautam Adani briefly acquired 2nd spot in world’s real-time billionaires list, pushed back to 3rd position

8
Nation

We aren't interpreters of Quran: Supreme Court on hijab row

9
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

10
Chandigarh

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Don't Miss

View All
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Top News

PM Modi tells Putin now ‘is not an era of war’

Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin

In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks...

CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects

CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects

NTA senior director Sadhana Parashar said results of candida...

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal

AAP has refuted allegations of irregularities and corruption...

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'

Universities can use these normalised marks for preparing th...

Delhi ACB seizes Rs 12 lakh, unlicensed weapon after raids at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house and other locations

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in ...


Cities

View All

Airline employee held with gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh at Amritsar airport

Airline employee held with gold worth Rs 54.70 lakh at Amritsar airport

Single use plastics ban will be strictly implemented in Punjab: Environment Minister Meet Hayer

Tarn Taran: VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Gurdaspur patwari nabbed for taking bribe

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

That day, it could have been me instead of him: Bishnoi on Arshdeep’s dropped catch against Pakistan

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

Delhi restaurant to offer 56-inch thali, Rs 8.5 lakh reward to honour PM Modi on birthday

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch

Centre upgrades Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ‘Z’ category security to entire country

CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch of Sultanpur Lodhi village arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Punjab Vigilance arrests 4 in Ludhiana Improvement Trust case

Guardians of Governance hold protest in Ludhiana, burn AAP govt's effigy

Major dacoity bid foiled in Ludhiana, 4 held

2 booked for murdering man at Sidhwan Bet

Sahnewal: Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Flouting UGC norms: Issuance of compliance certificates by Punjabi University under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala