Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

New Delhi, March 20
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 3 on Monday by a court here in a case related to the excise policy being probed by the CBI.
He is at present in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a related case.
Special judge MK Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the senior AAP leader in the CBI case after he was produced in the court virtually.
His bail plea in the matter will be heard by the court on Tuesday.
The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI pertaining to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.
The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Manish Sisodia
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said specialised units are involved ...
Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; stage protest outside Australian parliament
'This act of violence is not only a threat to diplomatic rel...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar
The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...
Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon
Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...
Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver
Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested