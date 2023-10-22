Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

New Delhi, October 21
The Delhi Government has extended its existing electric vehicle policy till December 31, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday. He said the Cabinet has approved the extension of the existing policy and all incentives including subsidies under it would continue.
The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2020 expired on August 8. The policy notified in August 2020, aimed at raising the share of EVs in Delhi to 25 per cent by 2024. “Delhi Cabinet has given its approval to extend the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy,” Gahlot posted on X.
